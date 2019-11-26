Robert Redford Rips “Dictator-Like” Donald Trump; ‘Watchmen’ POTUS Says USA Has Become “Divided States of America”

Robert Redford is already President of the United States on HBO’s Watchmen & his attack today on “dictator-like” Donald Trump sure sounds like a man weighing a real life bid for the White House.

“There are only 11 months left before the presidential election; 11 months before we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us,” the Sundance Film Festival founder declared Tuesday in an op-ed for NBC News (read the full Redford op-ed below)“Let’s rededicate ourselves to voting for truth, character and integrity in our representatives (no matter which side we’re on),” Redford added less than two months before the film and TV shindig in Park City, Utah kicks off its 2020 run. “Let’s go back to being the leader the world so desperately needs. Let’s return, quickly, to being simply … Americans.”

While far from the first time that the 83-year old Sundance Kid has fired off into the former Celebrity Apprentice host, this latest salvo is his most visceral and timely indictment against what he calls Trump’s “monarchy in disguise.”

While clearly never a Trump fan, Redford once took a much more measured POV on the 45th POTUS, as he notes in today’s op-ed. “Presidents come and go, the pendulum swings back and forth, the Oscar winner said at the 2017 Sundance fest, the day before Trump was sworn in. Less than four months later, Redford was already heading to the barricades. In April 2017, The All The President’s Men actor asserted that the Trump team taken the Nixon administration’s “false accusations of ‘shoddy’ and ‘shabby’ journalism to new and dangerous heights.”

With today’s onslaught against Trump (who has yet to respond via social media) and the very campaign-like prose from The Candidate star, it is extremely unlikely that the on-screen retired Redford is actually going be joining the burgeoning pack of Democrats looking to take on the incumbent next November.

Still, real life and already officially declared contenders such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, ex-VP Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg may want to ask Redford if they can borrow some of his scathing words for their stump speech – the man knows how to put on a show and that’s what election 2020 is truly all about.

Here is the full op-ed penned by Robert Redford for NBC News today: