Riz Ahmed Drama ‘Sound Of Metal’ Drums Up UK Deal With Vertigo Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Sound Of Metal, Darius Marder’s well-received TIFF premiere, has scored a UK distribution deal with indie releasing outfit Vertigo.

Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke star in the pic about a passionate drummer who loses his hearing, upending his world and causing him to struggle with depression and be tempted by past addictions.

The project was director Marder’s debut narrative feature. He previously helmed 2008 documentary feature Loot and co-wrote Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond The Pines.

Sound Of Metal premiered at TIFF in the Platform strand and won the Golden Eye for best international feature film at the 2019 Zurich Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by Rupert Preston, CEO of Vertigo Releasing, and George Hamilton, Head of Sales for UK sales outfit Protagonist Pictures.

Producers on the movie are Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche from Caviar. As previously announced, Amazon Studios acquired all U.S. rights. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired rest of world, excluding France and Germany.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing this groundbreaking film. It features extraordinary performances from two of the UK’s finest actors that will resonate and connect with audiences all across the UK and Ireland,” said Preston on the deal.