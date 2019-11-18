Riley Keough To Headline Amazon Series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’, Niki Caro To Direct

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience, Mad Max: Fury Road) will star as Daisy Jones in the upcoming Amazon original series Daisy Jones & The Six. Director Niki Caro has also joined the show, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. She will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and will also serve as executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical/drama detailing the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents, Daisy Jones (Keough) is a spirited and enigmatic singer/songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Niki Caro and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer.

Keough made her big-screen debut in the 2010 feature The Runaways opposite Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning. Shortly after, she starred opposite Orlando Bloom in The Good Doctor feature. Her film credits also include Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey, which earned her a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination.

On TV, Keough headlined the first season of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience, landing a Golden Globe nomination, and also starred in the HBO movie Paterno, opposite Al Pacino.

Keough can next be seen in Wash Westmoreland’s Earthquake Bird with Alicia Vikander for Netflix and has recently wrapped Janicza Bravo’s Zola and Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time.

Daisy Jones and the Six marks Caro’s second foray into television. Her first, the pilot for Anne With an ‘E’ for Netflix — now in its third season — won her a DGA award. More recently, Caro directed Disney’s upcoming live-action film Mulan, becoming the second woman at the studio to direct a film with a $100M+ budget. Additionally, she directed The Zookeeper’s Wife starring Jessica Chastain , sports drama McFarland, USA starring Kevin Costner, North Country, and Whale Ride. Caro is repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.