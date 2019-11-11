Rick Ludwin, NBC Stalwart Of Three Decade Who Championed ‘Seinfeld,’ Dead At 71

Rick Ludwin, an NBC stalwart who proved his value to the network both as a rare confidante to Johnny Carson and an early champion of Jerry Seinfeld, died Sunday in Los Angeles, according to the network. He was 71.

Ludwin launched his show-biz odyssey with one legendary funnyman — the future executive’s early gigs included some joke writing for Bob Hope — and later cemented his legacy with another comedy icon by supporting the game-changing Seinfeld when other executives at NBC were skeptical of airing a show that was infamously “about nothing.”

Seinfled (1989-1998) became one of the most lucrative primetime sitcoms in television history but Ludwin’s primary focus at NBC was guiding the network’s specials and late-night programming. Ludwin worked with Saturday Night Live and guided The Tonight Show and the Late Show brands during host transitions for both franchises.