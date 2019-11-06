Richard Curtis Teams With Locksmith Animation On “’Love Actually’ For Kids”

Love, Actually writer/director Richard Curtis has teamed with Locksmith Animation for an animated feature based on his Christmas children’s books.

Curtis, who also wrote Four Weddings and a Funeral and Yesterday, is writing The Empty Stocking with Peter Souter (Married Single Other). Bonnie Arnold (How to Train Your Dragon) is producing along with Locksmith heads Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart. Illustrator Rebecca Cobb and executive Colin Hopkins are also on board.

The three books, The Empty Stocking, Snow Day and the forthcoming That Christmas, tell a charming family story which takes place in the run up to Christmas, in a rural coastal town based on Curtis’s home. The stories will be interwoven to create what Locksmith describes as “Love Actually for kids.”

“It’s been such a pleasure writing these books – with Rebecca Cobb’s wonderful drawings – that I’m thrilled about the idea of turning them into a film,” said Curtis. “When I was young Charlie Brown’s Christmas was my favorite Christmas thing – and I love the idea of making something that might be a joy at Christmas. I hope we can make it funny and touching and conjure up some of the magic that Christmas movies have always done for me and my family.”

Locksmith’s Smith added, “We are thrilled to be working with iconic British talent like Richard, of whom we are perennial fans, and delighted to be partnering on this utterly charming and unique material. It is a perfect opportunity to expand Locksmith’s stories into new formats, and forge new relationships with digital platforms.”

Locksmith recently announced a partnership for theatrical features with Warner Bros. Pictures and the company’s first feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong, is currently in production in London and will be released by Disney.