Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T-Street Brings In Producer Trio

Kiri Hart, Stephen Feder and Ben LeClair have been named producers at T-Street, the indie studio launched by the Knives Out tandem of Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman with funding from Valence Media.

Hart, Feder and LeClair bring a wide range of experience across all genres, and will spearhead films of all sizes and scales, championing storytellers with distinct voices, and building long-term partnerships with filmmakers. Producers at T-Street will oversee film projects from the earliest stages of inception all the way through production and release.

“We wanted T-Street to be a place where filmmakers would feel supported throughout the entire process. That thinking led us to Kiri, Stephen, and Ben, who we’ve been lucky enough to work with in different capacities over the years,” said Johnson and Bergman. “They are not only experienced producers committed to taking the best possible care of filmmakers and their projects, they also happen to be really good people who share our passion for making movies.”

Said the trio: “Rian and Ram have created the place we’ve always dreamt of working — a company where producers can truly partner with artists in a culture of collaboration and bravery. We believe in tailoring the process to the people we are making the movie with, and we’re excited about the films that will result from that approach.”

Hart most recently served as Lucasfilm’s Senior Vice President of Development from 2012-2018. She formed the Lucasfilm Story Group and oversaw the creative development of all Star Wars content across film, animated television, publishing, gaming, immersive media, and theme parks. Hart co-produced Johnson’s film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” as well as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and was a producer on all four seasons of the award-winning animated television series “Star Wars Rebels.” Upon departing Lucasfilm at the end of 2018, Hart formed a producing partnership with Feder, who had worked on her team there. Hart will also continue in her current role as a creative consultant on Pixar Animation Studios’ summer 2020 film “Soul,” directed by Pete Docter, as well as several other Pixar projects.

Feder most recently served as Vice President of Film Development at Lucasfilm, reporting to Hart. Prior to joining Lucasfilm, Feder was the Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Annapurna Pictures, where he oversaw production and distribution for Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” Wong Kar-Wai’s “The Grandmaster” and Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.” Previously, he was an independent film and television producer working on several projects including the independent film “Kumaré,” which took home the SXSW Audience Award.

LeClair most recently had a first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and last year was nominated by Film Independent for the Piaget Producers Award. Prior to Blumhouse, he produced “The Lovers” for A24, written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, “Woodshock,” written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, and the self-distributed film “Upstream Color,” written and directed by Shane Carruth, which premiered in competition at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. LeClair’s other producing credits include Mike White’s “Year of the Dog,” “The English Teacher,” starring Julianne Moore, and Jared Hess’ comedy “Gentlemen Broncos,” for Fox Searchlight. LeClair has also worked as a producer and executive at COTA Films, Rip Cord Productions, and Black and White Productions. He began his career as an assistant to Scott Rudin.