Rhea Perlman, Miya Cech Star In Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Marvelous And The Black Hole’

EXCLUSIVE: Cheers alum Rhea Perlman and Miya Cech will star in Marvelous And The Black Hole, an indie film from Kate Tsang, who was award a $1 million grant by AT&T Presents: Untold Stories earlier this year to fund the project. Carolyn Mao produced.

The coming-of-age comedy follows a teenage delinquent named Sammy Ko (Cech) who teams up with a surly aging children’s party magician, Margot (Perlman), on a bizarre adventure to navigate her tumultuous home life and inner demons.

AT&T Presents: Untold Stories, in collaboration with Tribeca, champions inclusive and diverse filmmaking. Tsang’s film will premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, and AT&T and Tribeca will work with the filmmaker on a distribution strategy.

Perlman was most recently seen on the big screen opposite Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver in the STX comedy Poms as well as on ABC’s The Goldbergs. She’s repped by Innovative. Paradigm, Randy James Management and attorney Lev Ginsburg rep Cech, whose credits include The Darkest Minds, Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark revival, and Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe.