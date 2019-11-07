Former CBS Films Exec Reid Sullivan Named CFO Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Reid Sullivan has been hired as the Chief Financial Officer at Byron Allen-founded Entertainment Studios in the motion picture division. Sullivan spent 11 years as the CFO at CBS Films, where helped launch the division of CBS Corporation. As CFO of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Sullivan will oversee all accounting and finance for theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions. He’ll report directing to Allen.

Before this new post, Sullivan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment and oversaw financing for titles like the Matrix film, Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. In addition, Sullivan has held positions at Sony, as Director of Financial Operations for the Columbia Pictures and then as Vice President and Controller for Columbia Tri-Star Film Distributors International unit. He got his start in the audit division of Arthur Andersen & Company

ESMP’s recent releases include 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, The Wedding Year, and Arctic Dogs.