Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Hulu To Be Official FX Streaming Home Next Year, Bob Iger Says; Cate Blanchett’s ‘Mrs. America’ Moves Online

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Tops Wall Street's Q4 Estimates On Eve Of Streaming Debut

Read the full story

Former CBS Films Exec Reid Sullivan Named CFO Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Courtesy

Reid Sullivan has been hired as the Chief Financial Officer at Byron Allen-founded Entertainment Studios in the motion picture division. Sullivan spent 11 years as the CFO at CBS Films, where helped launch the division of CBS Corporation. As CFO of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Sullivan will oversee all accounting and finance for theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions. He’ll report directing to Allen.

Before this new post, Sullivan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment and oversaw financing for titles like the Matrix film, Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. In addition, Sullivan has held positions at Sony, as Director of Financial Operations for the Columbia Pictures and then as Vice President and Controller for Columbia Tri-Star Film Distributors International unit. He got his start in the audit division of Arthur Andersen & Company

ESMP’s recent releases include  47 Meters Down: Uncaged, The Wedding Year, and Arctic Dogs.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad