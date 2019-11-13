Regina Hall To Executive Produce & Star In ‘Master’ Drama For Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Girls Trip and Black Monday star Regina Hall has set her latest project with Amazon Studios. The actress and comedian will serve as executive producer well as star in Master, an occult drama written and to be directed by Mariama Diallo.

The plot follows two African American women at a predominantly white college in Massachusetts – one head of students (aka Master) and one freshman year student – start to experience haunting activities ingrained in the history of the school.

Hall will play Gail Bishop, the queer, black master of the Belleville house at Ancaster, a liberal arts college outside Boston. She must manage her campus as instances of racism cause tensions while students and faculty alike are haunted by sinister supernatural forces.

Andrea Roa, Brad Becker-Parton and Josh Astrachan will produce through their Animal Kingdom label.

Diallo is the writer and director of the Sundance award-winning short film, Hair Wolf, a horror-comedy about a staff of a black hair salon who must fend off white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. Diallo has also directed episodes of HBO’s abstract series, Random Acts of Flyness.

This year, Hall was seen on the big screen in the Shaft sequel from New Line, as well as Universal’s Little. Up next, she co-stars in the Tate Taylor film Breaking News In Yuba County with Mila Kunis and Allison Janney. She’ll also return for the second season of Showtime’s Black Monday.

Hall is repped by ICM Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP. Diallo is repped by UTA.

Master is slated to begin production early next year in New York.