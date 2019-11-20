‘Gold Rush’ Producer Raw TV Wins First Netflix Commission With Documentary On Canadian Killer Luka Magnotta

Gold Rush producer Raw Television has secured its first commission from Netflix — a three-part documentary on a man who went viral for killing kittens and was later convicted of murdering a Chinese student in 2012.

The All3Media-owned indie, which made Emmy-nominated Three Identical Strangers last year, is producing Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, which will premiere on Netflix on December 18.

It tells the story of how a group of amateur online sleuths launched a manhunt for Luka Magnotta, who gained attention for posting a video of himself killing two kittens. Encouraged by his growing notoriety, the Canadian later murdered Chinese student Jun Lin in grisly circumstances.

Don’t F**k With Cats is directed by Mark Lewis (Silk Road: Drugs, Death And The Dark Web), who said: “What is so mind-blowing for me about this documentary series is that it plays out like a real thriller, with twists and turns that no-one will see coming, a cast of internet heroes whose resourcefulness will have you cheering from the sidelines, and a murderer whose true identity will have you gasping when he is finally unmasked.”

The limited series is executive produced by Dimitri Doganis and Adam Hawkins for Raw. Felicity Morris, Raw’s newly-appointed head of U.S documentary development, is the producer.

Don’t F**k With Cats is not the only Netflix documentary Raw is making on a convicted killer. The company is also working on a series about Peter Sutcliffe, otherwise known as the Yorkshire Ripper, who is serving 20 life sentences for murdering 13 women.