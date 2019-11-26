‘Ramy’: Laith Nakli Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Uncle Naseem in Hulu’s Ramy. Laith Nakli, who recurred as the character opposite Ramy Youssef in season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season.

Photo by Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

Ramy’s Uncle Naseem (Nakli) is a loud, opinionated, misogynist who owns a successful diamond store in New York, where he gives Ramy a job in hopes of teaching him to “be a man”. Charismatic in his own horrible way, Uncle Naseem has the strength of his convictions and isn’t afraid to stand up (or get beaten up) when he sees something that he feels is wrong.

Ramy is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef, who stars. Co-created and co-written by Youssef with Katcher and Ryan Welch, the series takes viewers into the world of Ramy, a first-generation American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The series explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Ramy also is executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.

Nakli’s previous credits include Emergence, The Long Road Home, 24: Legacy, The Wall, and 12 Strong. He is repped by APA and Vanguard Management Group.