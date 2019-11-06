‘Race Across The World’ Commissioner David Brindley Quits The BBC To Join ITV Studios-Backed Twofour

Twofour Group has moved quickly to fill a creative hole opened up by the departure of Melanie Leach and Andrew Mackenzie by hiring BBC commissioner David Brindley as creative director.

Brindley has won admirers during his tenure as head of popular factual and factual entertainment at the BBC, and is responsible for commissioning hits including Studio Lambert’s Race Across The World and Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Brindley joined the BBC in 2016 from Channel 4, where he spent three years as a commissioner. Prior to that, he worked at Twofour on documentaries such as Emmy-winning Educating Yorkshire, meaning his appointment is something of a reunion with his former employer.

Brindley is the most eye-catching hire in a management overhaul at ITV Studios-owned Twofour after Deadline exclusively revealed last month that Leach and Mackenzie were leaving to set up South Shore, another ITV-backed production venture.

Tim Carter was brought in as Twofour’s CEO last month — a role he will balance with his existing responsibilities as the boss of ITV Studios factual producer MultiStory Media.

Carter has promoted Twofour’s director of programs Dan Adamson to managing director, while existing creative director David Clews will continue as a consultant on factual projects for the company, but will have the flexibility to pursue scripted opportunities with others.

Rachel Innes-Lumsden will run Twofour West, while Sam Grace will be responsible for Twofour’s Cardiff-based indie Boomerang. Shireen Abbott is the group director of production and Jake Roberts has been promoted to financial director.

Furthermore, ITV Studios commercial director Pukar Mehta will work alongside Carter as chief operating officer of MultiStory Media and Twofour. Mehta starts with immediate effect after having sat on the Twofour board for the past four years.

Commenting on the hire of Brindley, Carter said: “David has transformed popular factual at the BBC into an incubator for bold, contemporary, global formats. The creative ambition he’s championed is the perfect match for Twofour.”

Brindley added: “The opportunity to set my sights back on production and taking the reins at Twofour will be a dream job and a real privilege. I’m so looking forward to leading the super talented team there in what promises to be an exciting new chapter for the company.”