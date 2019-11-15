‘Quiz’: First Look At Michael Sheen In ITV & AMC’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Drama

ITV and AMC have dropped a first look at Michael Sheen as TV host Chris Tarrant in their dramatization of the cheating scandal on Britain’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The still from Left Bank Pictures-produced Quiz re-creates the moment Tarrant, who hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for 16 years on ITV, arrived to give evidence at Southwark Crown Court over the scandal in March 2003.

Charles Ingram, a former British Army major, was caught cheating his way to £1M on the game show in 2001, aided by his wife Diana and accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience.

The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? recording, signifying the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed by Tarrant.

Their story was brought to life in a play by British writer James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War), who also has penned the three-part series for ITV and AMC. A Very English Scandal’s Stephen Frears is directing.

Ingram is played by Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, while Fleabag star Sian Clifford plays Diana. Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar features as Paul Smith, chairman of Millionaire producer Celador Television.

Other cast includes Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory playing Sonia Woodley QC; Les Miserables’ Michael Jibson stars as Whittock; and Aisling Bea, who features in Netflix’s Living with Yourself, plays ITV entertainment commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

Left Bank Pictures CEO Andy Harries, who was head of comedy and drama at ITV when the scandal took place, is executive producing alongside Dan Winch, William Village, Graham and Frears. Sony Pictures Television is distributing.