Quiver, Redbox Entertainment Form Partnership Encompassing Theatrical Titles

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution, an indie film company launched this year by former eOne exec Berry Meyerowitz and ex-Lionsgate Films president Jeff Sackman, has firmed up ties with Redbox Entertainment.

The strategic partnership is rooted in the releases of The Fanatic, starring John Travolta, and Running with the Devil with Nicolas Cage. It will encompass theatrical releases and represents a major step in Redbox’s efforts to go beyond its network of physical-disc kiosks. Redbox unveiled its entertainment arm last month.

Quiver is co-financing and co-producing projects alongside Redbox Entertainment. The focus will be on talent-driven projects that appeal to Redbox customers with an affinity for action, comedy and suspense/thriller titles. The partnership has many new projects in various forms of development, production and post-production that will reach the marketplace in 2020 and beyond.

“We are proud to be working with the Redbox Entertainment team to seek and distribute content that is relevant to Redbox’s audience of more than 50 million customers,” Quiver co-president Meyerowitz said.

Redbox CEO Galen Smith said the company has had several positive years of working with Meyerowitz and looks forward to teaming with Quiver “as we seek out new films that appeal to our customers across our kiosk and digital businesses.”

Quiver’s LA office is led by Larry Greenberg, an industry veteran and former acquisitions executive at Phase 4 Films and Entertainment One.

When Redbox announced the launch of its entertainment arm, it said titles it acquires will be available at the company’s 41,000-plus kiosks and digitally via Redbox On Demand, in addition to other release windows.