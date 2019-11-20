Zac Efron To Explore Uncharted Territory In ‘Killing Zac Efron’ Adventure Series At Quibi

Zac Efron has conquered the High School Musical, navigated the age-swapping movie genre in 17 Again, was in charge of the big top in The Greatest Showman and stepped into the shoes of a serial killer in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Now the actor is stepping into the wild and going into survival mode with his new Quibi series Killing Zac Efron.

The new adventure series, starring and executive produced by Efron, will feature the East High School alum venturing “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.” In true Man vs. Wild fashion, Efron is ready to go all-in and rid himself of all luxuries, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” said Efron. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Efron, Jason Barrett, and Michael Simkin are executive producers for Ninjas Runnin’ Wild. Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia are executive producers for Zero Point Zero.

