Quibi Comedy ‘The Now’ Sets O’Shea Jackson, Daryl Hannah, And Jimmy Tatro In Lead Roles; Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang And Lex Scott Davis To Recur

The forthcoming Quibi comedy The Now from Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly has added O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Just Mercy, Straight Outta Compton), Daryl Hannah (Sense 8, Papa) and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal, Stuber) in lead roles. The new series will also feature Alyssa Milano (Insatiable), Rob Yang (Succession) and Lex Scott Davis (Superfly) in recurring roles.

The cast will join Dave Franco in the comedy written by Farrelly, Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass). The Now examines what exactly makes life worth living. For Ed Poole (Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in “The Now”.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly will direct the series. Executive Producers are Steve Golin and Jeff Okin. The Now will be produced by Anonymous Content.

Jackson is repped by WME; Hannah is repped by attorney Lawrence Kopeikin; Tatro is repped by UTA, Kovert Creative and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Milano is repped by CAA; Yang is repped by Kipperman Management) as well as Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman; Davis is repped by CAA and Management 360.