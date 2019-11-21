Quibi’s Liam Hemsworth Action Thriller Adds Jimmy Akingbola, Sarah Gadon And Zach Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Quibi’s Liam Hemsworth-fronted untitled action thriller continues to grow with Jimmy Akingbola, Sarah Gadon and Zach Cherry in recurring roles. The trio joins previously announced cast members Christoph Waltz and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

The series from Scorpion creator Nick Santora follows Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who, out of desperation to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter but the prey. Gadon is set to play Dodge’s wife Valerie and Cherry will step into the role of Looger, Dodge’s best friend from childhood. Akingbola’s role is being kept under wraps.

Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will helm and also executive produce. The yet-to-be-titled series comes from Santora, producer Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios.

Akingbola can be seen in the forthcoming Apple TV series Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis and stars in the ITV sitcom Kate and Kolo. He currently appears on Starz in the Sky 1 series In The Long Run created by and starring Idris Elba.

Gadon can currently be seen in the latest season of Hulu’s Castle Rock and recently appeared in the third season of HBO’s True Detective. He also starred in the Netflix limited series Alias Grace. Her credits also include James Schamus’ Indignation, Denis Villeneuve’s ENEMY, Amma Asante’s Belle as well as David Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars, Cosmopolis and A Dangerous Method.

Cherry currently appears in Netflix’s Living With Yourself and Fox’s The Resident. He can next be seen in Amy Poehler’s animated series Duncanville on Fox. His TV credits also include Succession, I Feel Bad, You, Our Cartoon President, The Magicians, Crashing and Search Party. On the film side, he has appeared in Spiderman: Homecoming, Unsane, Isn’t It Romantic, An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin and Irreplaceable You.



Akingbola is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Hamilton Hodell; Gadon is repped by CAA and Creative Drive Artists in Canada. Cherry is repped by ICM and Edna Cowan Management.