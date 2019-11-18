Quibi Developing Dystopian Dating App Comedy ‘Unmatched’ From Allen Strickland Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine a world where a dating app matches you with your perfect partner. Now, imagine you are one of four people who opt out of finding their perfect partner and decide to just live their best promiscuous life. That’s exactly what the Quibi comedy Unmatched is all about.

Created by Allen Strickland Williams, the mobile short-form streaming platform is currently developing the series which takes place in a comedic future where the most powerful company ever has created a dating app that matches you with your perfect soulmate. Unmatched follows four roommates who live in this brave new world who decide to live a life of hooking up instead of settling down.

“This show is my dystopian love letter to non-monogamy, anti-capitalism and, most importantly, sex,” said Williams.

He will executive producer of Unmatched alongside Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky. Comedy Bang! Bang! will produce.

A stand-up comedian and writer, Williams has his own half-hour special at Comedy Central and has appeared on Conan, Corporate and Netflix’s Cooking On High.

Williams is repped by Omnipop Talent Group and Jennifer Gray at Hansen Jacobson.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020. In addition to Unmatched, the mobile streaming service has unveiled an extensive list of scripted and unscripted comedies including Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly’s The Now, Will Arnett’s Memory Hole, Nicole Richie’s rap comedy Nikki Fre$h, Eric Andre’s Rapper Warrior Ninja, Cara Delevingne’s all-female practical joke series and Ron Funches’ comedy game show Nice One!.