Quibi Sets Scripted Comedy ‘Agua Donkeys’ From MP Cunningham & Jeremy Jackson, Funny Or Die

EXCLUSIVE: MP Cunningham and Jeremy Jackson’s new scripted comedy Agua Donkeys has landed at Quibi and will be released this spring. Inspired by the short film of the same name, Agua Donkeys will be produced by Funny or Die.

In the new series where it’s always summer, MP (Cunningham) and Jer (Jackson) are employees at a pool cleaning company called Agua Donkeys. The duo chasing the perfect tan, the perfect vibe and the perfect mix of bromine and chlorine to service some of the “sickest” backyard pools in their Utah hometown. The series also features Baby Darrington, who plays their co-worker and mutual crush as well as Luke Jackson, who plays the owner of the titular pool company.

Cunningham will direct the series which he co-created and co-wrote with Jackson. The pair serve as executive producers alongside Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Greg Walter, Luke Maxwell and Jim Ziegler. Co-executive producers are Adrien Finkel and Charles Forsgren while Kourtney Gleason and Tim Rowberry serve as producers.

The news comes during a week of newly announced Quibi series. Agua Donkeys is the latest addition to the mobile streaming platform’s robust lineup which includes the newly announced Quibi series Rapper Warrior Ninja with Eric Andre, Emma with AnnaSophia Robb, Cara Delevingne’s all-female practical joke series and a docuseries about the Donald Sterling scandal.