Publicists Guild Sets Streamer-Heavy TV Campaign Nominees

Four streaming series including the Disney+ newcomer The Mandalorian and two FX series make up nominees for the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists’ Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign.

The award, which honors active members working in TV whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding, will be bestowed February 7 at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

Publicists for Netflix’s Season 3 of Stranger Things and limited series When They See Us join Mandalorian on the lists of noms along with Hulu’s Catch-22 and FX’s Season 2 of Pose and the limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Last year, CBS TV Studios’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the honor.

Here’s the official list of nominees:

CATCH-22

Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television

Hulu

FOSSE/VERDON

Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television

FX

THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1

The Local 600 union publicists of Disney+

Disney+

POSE: Season 2

Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television

FX

STRANGER THINGS: Season 3

Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist

Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US

Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist

Netflix