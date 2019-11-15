Publicists Angie Power & Ally La Mere Formally Tie Up Under Route 504 PR Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment publicists Angie Power and Ally La Mere are officially joining forces under the Route 504 PR Banner after co-repping a slate of movies at TIFF this year.

The duo oversaw nine features in Toronto including two award winners: Antigone (Canada Goose Award for Best Feature Film) and The Twentieth Century (Best First Feature).

They also worked on publicity for Ordinary Love, Military Wives, Hope Gap, Black Conflux, It Must Be Heaven, The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open and Les Miserables at the festival.

The Toronto-based team have more than 30 years’ experience in entertainment and brand PR and will be combining forces to expand into new sectors including international festival representation.

They are currently the agency for Canadian indie distributor levelFILM and also handle English publicity in Canada for Montreal’s Maison 4:3.