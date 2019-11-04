Propagate To Rep Showtime Documentary Features & Docuseries Internationally

EXCLUSIVE: Continuing its rapid growth, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate has pacted with Showtime to handle international sales on dozens of the premium network’s documentary films and docuseries. Under the agreement, Propagate will represent all available rights outside North America on select catalog, current and upcoming titles. Propagate has partnered with Scott Kaplan of Domino Content across the slate.

Included in the deal are such titles as Couples Therapy, Murder In The Bayou, The Trade and Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI, produced by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw.

Couples Therapy is a look into a usually hidden world as Dr Orna Guralnik guides four couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and themselves. The series was recently renewed for a second season.

Murder In The Bayou hails from Kevorkian director Matthew Galkin and bestselling nonfiction author Ethan Brown. This is Showtime’s first true-crime docuseries and investigates the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in and around a small Louisiana town.

The Trade looks at the opioid crisis through the eyes of those willingly or unwillingly involved in it: from poppy growers and cartel bosses to addicts and law enforcement officers.

Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI tells the story of confrontations between presidents and the FBI, from Nixon and Hoover to Trump and Comey. The final, feature-length episode is directed by Gibney.

The Showtime pact follows recent Propagate news that it has set a spate of local format deals for hit groundbreaking series Jane The Virgin.