Production Payroll Firm Cast & Crew Acquires UK-Based Sargent-Disc

Production payroll firm Cast & Crew has expanded its geographic reach by acquiring UK peer Sargent-Disc.

The deal marks the fifth acquisition in the past four years and the first since private equity firm EQT took control of the company a year ago.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cast & Crew specializes in film and television payroll, accounting, software and services for motion pictures, television, live events, commercials and music tours.

Sargent-Disc, founded 33 years ago, offers production accounting and production services as well as software such as CrewStart, Digital Purchase Order and the SD Production Card.

“The addition of Sargent-Disc to the Cast & Crew family marks an important milestone in our company’s history as we significantly expand in the UK and various international markets,” Cast & Crew CEO Eric Belcher said.

Sargent-Disc will continue to function under its own brand with its current staff based at its headquarters in Beaconsfield, UK. Laurence Sargent and Lara Sargent will continue to oversee the operations of Sargent-Disc and lead international growth efforts for the combined company.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Cast & Crew. Their payroll, digital products and residuals have been at the forefront of industry innovation and we are looking forward to driving the international expansion of Cast & Crew,” Lara Sargent said. Laurence Sargent added, “Our ethos and strategies are well aligned, and this deal provides us with an opportunity to better support the needs of our clients through the complexities of international production.”

Cast & Crew was represented by the law firm of Latham & Watkins. Sargent-Disc was represented by Harbottle & Lewis.