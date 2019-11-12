‘Prodigal Son’ Ratings Fuel Fox Monday, While ‘The Voice’ Dips

Fox’s freshman familial crime procedural Prodigal Son gained a tenth from last week, earning a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 demographic and 3.39 million viewers Monday in primetime. It teamed with the night’s top-rated program 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.47M) to give the network the overall victory in the demo.

Meanwhile, ratings ticked down a tenth for NBC’s two-hour The Voice (1.2, 7.53M), second to an even 9-1-1 at 8 PM but tops overall in viewers for the night. The network’s rookie legal drama Bluff City Law (0.5, 3.73M) was also on par with a week ago.

ABC’s two-hour episode of Dancing With the Stars (1.0, 7.18M) stayed on par with last week as viewers tuned in to see Sean Spicer eliminated from the reality dance competition. The Good Doctor (0.8, 5.98M) followed and ticked up a tenth, though the network’s numbers may adjust later thanks to NFL preemptions in the Bay Area (sorry 49ers fans).

The CW saw the steady return of All American (0.2, 760,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 720K) after a week off. CBS aired all reruns.