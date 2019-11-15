BBC Lands Prince Andrew’s First Interview After He Was Embroiled In The Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew is going to face questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for the first time in an exclusive interview to be broadcast by BBC Newsnight on Saturday.

Presenter Emily Maitlis sat down with the Prince at Buckingham Palace on Thursday after weeks of front-page headlines about his involvement with convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself in prison in August while awaiting trial on fresh sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

The interview will be shown in a special edition of Newsnight at 9PM GMT on Saturday. The BBC Two current affairs show does not normally broadcast at the weekend. Newsnight editor Esme Wren tweeted that the interview was “forensically conducted” by Maitlis, with the presenter adding that it was a “no holds barred interview – no questions vetted.”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: In a #Newsnight @BBCTwo interview recorded yesterday at Buckingham Palace, Emily Maitlis talks to Prince Andrew about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – the first time he’s answered questions on the scandal Saturday 21:00 @BBCTwo @maitlis pic.twitter.com/PsVaBd79PV — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 15, 2019

Prince Andrew had a long association with Epstein, and has been accused of having sex with the billionaire’s victim, Victoria Roberts Giuffre, when she was just 17. A Channel 4 documentary last month, The Prince and the Paedophile, revealed that the Duke of York and Epstein met at least 10 times between 1998 and 2010, while Epstein had 13 different phone numbers for the Prince.

Prince Andrew has maintained that he was not aware of Epstein’s behavior, despite their relationship continuing after the financier pled guilty to soliciting underage sex in 2008. In a statement in August, Prince Andrew admitted to staying with Epstein, but said: “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”