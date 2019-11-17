Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

It’s a quiet weekend at the White House. No golf, no public activities, no imminent crisis demanding immediate attention. So that leaves plenty of time to catch up on the Sunday political shows and tweeting for President Donald Trump

Today’s early messaging focused on the fake news and the fake impeachment inquiry, to borrow from the Commander-in-Tweet’s descriptions. It also praised Rep. Elise Stefanik’s canny questioning during the inquiry, Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. President Trump also generously acknowledged that former VP Joe Biden is not a “rabid dog. He is actually somewhat better than that.”

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

 

 

