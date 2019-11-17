President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It’s a quiet weekend at the White House. No golf, no public activities, no imminent crisis demanding immediate attention. So that leaves plenty of time to catch up on the Sunday political shows and tweeting for President Donald Trump

Today’s early messaging focused on the fake news and the fake impeachment inquiry, to borrow from the Commander-in-Tweet’s descriptions. It also praised Rep. Elise Stefanik’s canny questioning during the inquiry, Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. President Trump also generously acknowledged that former VP Joe Biden is not a “rabid dog. He is actually somewhat better than that.”

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

.@MariaBartiromo has a GREAT show going on right now, 10:00 A.M. Fantastic guests talk about the Fake Impeachment! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Dowd never understood the pulse of the Republican Party, present or past. He’s just a 3rd rate hit job for Fake News @ABC! https://t.co/RMIWNmBqOb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

How many times can Adam Schiff say “the Gentlewoman is NOT recognized”? He clearly has NO interest in letting Republicans have any say in the impeachment hearings. Watch him interrupt us multiple times and refuse to yield for our parliamentary questions👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DnudgOe5Ed — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik! https://t.co/9QH4oUa2eg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

"Do you have any info regarding the POTUS accepting any bribes? Yovanovich: "No." "Do you have any info regarding any criminal activity the POTUS has been involved with at all?" Yovanovich: "No."pic.twitter.com/5YLD6RmeXQ — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 15, 2019

Thank you Pete. Our great warfighters must be allowed to fight. I would not have done this for Sgt. Bergdahl or Chelsea Manning! https://t.co/3zM6LVqYn7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Ever since President @realDonaldTrump took action in the face of Congress’ neglect, border apprehensions have plummeted by 70% (!) since the peak of the crisis. THANK YOU to our brave @CBP officers! pic.twitter.com/TYaPToUdBX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 17, 2019