President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump has no planned public events this Sunday, which means there’s plenty of time to watch the political TV programs and tweet reactions. Fresh off his appearance at the LSU-Alabama football game, at which he was loudly cheered, the President turned his attention once again to his implacable foe, the media.

Trump started his day with a salute to the Dept. of Defense (later adding one for the US Marines), then turned to an attack on ABC News.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

#HappyBirthdayMarines! Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us. pic.twitter.com/1obXlWTZqL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2019

ABC is as bad as the rest of them. Journalistic standards are nonexistent today. The press is so dishonest that we no longer have Freedom of the Press! https://t.co/nzF31cLYw7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019