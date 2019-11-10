Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has no planned public events this Sunday, which means there’s plenty of time to watch the political TV programs and tweet reactions. Fresh off his appearance at the LSU-Alabama football game, at which he was loudly cheered, the President turned his attention once again to his implacable foe, the media.

Trump started his day with a salute to the Dept. of Defense (later adding one for the US Marines), then turned to an attack on ABC News.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

