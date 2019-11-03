President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump poured gasoline on the California wildfires crisis this morning, calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom via his weekly tweetstorm for poor forest management.

“I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors, regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….Every year, as the fire’s (sic) rage & California burns, it is the same thing – and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump tweeted. “Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states.”

Looking on the bright side, Trump concluded, “But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out.”

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

….and FEDERAL CONTRACTOR SPIES stories. The finest law enforcement on the planet could not have shown a ROADMAP like that which was produced by you. @OANN should be VERY proud of this great work. I wish more people were seeking the facts and the truth. Keep it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

“Morrison testifies he saw nothing wrong with the Trump call.” @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

….Matt has been a GREAT Governor. Kentucky (I Love You!), please be sure to vote for Matt Bevin on TUESDAY. Matt will never let you down, and we have to send a strong signal to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats. See you on Monday night, VOTE TUESDAY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with @danawhite for the big @UFC Championship fight was a little bit like walking into a Trump Rally. Plenty of MAGA & KAG present. Great energy. Fantastic job Dana! Heading to D.C. and then to Kentucky for a big @MattBevin Rally… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

UFC president Dana White has praised Trump for backing the UFC early on—including agreeing to host fights at his venues and watching from the front row. “Nobody took us seriously. Nobody. Except Donald Trump. Donald was the first guy to recognize the potential we saw in the UFC” — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 3, 2019

The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

….putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019