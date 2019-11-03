President Donald Trump poured gasoline on the California wildfires crisis this morning, calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom via his weekly tweetstorm for poor forest management.
“I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors, regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….Every year, as the fire’s (sic) rage & California burns, it is the same thing – and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump tweeted. “Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states.”
Looking on the bright side, Trump concluded, “But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out.”
We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
