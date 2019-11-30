Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump was working on Thanksgiving, visiting the troops in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Field to let them know they were not forgotten on the holiday.

Today, the President is visiting another place of combat: The Mar-a-Lago Trump Golf course, where he will battle the little white ball and get some leisure moments in before tackling the tasks of the nation.

While the Commander-in-Tweet is out on the links, he is still keeping small business in mind, retweeting a Small Business Administration reminder message on its Small Business Saturday shopping campaign.

We will update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

