President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

After a week of impeachment inquiries, Democratic debate jabs, and relatively bad news from leaked portions of the Inspector General’s report, President Donald Trump is apparently taking off the gloves.

In his first tweet of the day during his weekend tweetstorm, Trump warned that Rep. Adam Schiff “will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax. Polls now turned very strongly against Impeachment!”

The Commander-in-Tweet previously got in hot water for tweeting during televised testimony of a witness, accused of “witness intimidation.” This morning’s tweet is yet another escalation and warning to bring things to a close.

We’ll update as more communications roll in during the day. The tweetstorm so far:

…..Brennan, too. And the Whistleblower also worked for Susan Rice. It’s an understatement to say that this is a Witch Hunt.” @IngrahamAngle They spied on my campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

Joe Concha, The Hill: “In Emerson College Poll, Impeachment among independents, 49% Oppose, 34% Support. You see why Pelosi is reluctant to go in with this. Dems have to go home and explain why they haven’t done something on Opioid crisis, drug prices, USMCA, the Border, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019