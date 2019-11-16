The Dow has hit 28,000, its highest mark ever. So President Donald Trump couldn’t resist a dig in his weekend : “Gee, Pelosi & Schitt have a good idea, “Lets Impeach the President.”
The good financial news arrives after a week of Trump media flaming via the impeachment inquiry, a hearing where testimony was heard from people who either knew nothing or repeated information overheard others as a way to prove the truth of the matter asserted.
The Commander-in-Tweet also wants Louisiana voters to go the polls and elect Republican Eddie Rispone to the governership of that state. It’s a crucial contest for Trump, given the recent Democrat victories in Kentucky and Virginia.
We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
