President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

The Dow has hit 28,000, its highest mark ever. So President Donald Trump couldn’t resist a dig in his weekend tweetstorm: “Gee, Pelosi & Schitt have a good idea, “Lets Impeach the President.”

The good financial news arrives after a week of Trump media flaming via the impeachment inquiry, a hearing where testimony was heard from people who either knew nothing or repeated information overheard others as a way to prove the truth of the matter asserted.

The Commander-in-Tweet also wants Louisiana voters to go the polls and elect Republican Eddie Rispone to the governership of that state. It’s a crucial contest for Trump, given the recent Democrat victories in Kentucky and Virginia.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

….and Taylor, dismissing everybody involved from the Obama holdover days trying to undermine Trump, getting rid of those people, dismissing them, this is what it looks like. It was never going to be claen, they were never going to sit by idly and just let Trump do this!” Rush L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019

Dow hits 28,000 – FIRST TIME EVER, HIGHEST EVER! Gee, Pelosi & Schitt have a good idea, “lets Impeach the President.” If something like that ever happened, it would lead to the biggest FALL in Market History. It’s called a Depression, not a Recession! So much for 401-K’s & Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019

“Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, one of two U.S. Army officers granted clemency Friday by POTUS Trump, was released from prison in Kansas on Friday night & reunited w/ family members.” ➡️https://t.co/SjeGn8CnoP Below, Clint reunites w/ family, after 6yrs (19yr sentence) in prison. pic.twitter.com/dpoSwanojS — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) November 16, 2019

LOUISIANA, VOTE @EddieRispone TODAY! He will be a great governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019