President Donald Trump has often been accused of not being all that interested in reading. But today’s tweetstorm puts the lie to that notion, as there are two book reviews of new titles.
Rich Lowry’s The Case For Nationalism and Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered were both reviewed by the Commander-in-Tweet. Lowry has “a very important book,” while Don Jr.’s work “is really good.” For his son, the President added, “He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win!”
We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
