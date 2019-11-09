President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump has often been accused of not being all that interested in reading. But today’s tweetstorm puts the lie to that notion, as there are two book reviews of new titles.

Rich Lowry’s The Case For Nationalism and Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered were both reviewed by the Commander-in-Tweet. Lowry has “a very important book,” while Don Jr.’s work “is really good.” For his son, the President added, “He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win!”

The President spent the rest of his morning retweeting a few TV excerpts that support him, including a long string from Fox’s Stuart Varney

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Bringing the word “Nationalism” back into the mainstream – great job by Rich Lowry! Very important book. https://t.co/yQI4ylGgDb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

Just finished reading my son Donald’s just out new book, “Triggered.” It is really good! He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

