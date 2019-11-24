President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. That’s a quote from Samuel L. Jackson’s classic Jules Winnfield character from Pulp Fiction. But it could also sum up the feelings behind today’s early tweetstorm from President Donald Trump.

Complaints about the Do-Nothing Democrats and moving the G-7 from his Doral golf course topped the list of inequities in the early communications. They were interspersed between shout-outs to Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Fox & Friends appearance, Apple’s decision to build in the USA, and backlash against impeachment in the polls in swing states for the 2020 presidential election.

We’ll post as more communications roll in later today. The tweetstorm so far:

Too bad we didn’t have the G-7 here. I offered to pick up the entire cost, would have saved at least $35,000,000 for the USA. Best location. Very stupid people thought I would gain. Wrong! Looking at Camp David. Will announce soon. https://t.co/8RF7IHVyxN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher will be on @foxandfriends this morning at 7:30 A.M. Have no fear, all will end well for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019