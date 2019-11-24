Click to Skip Ad
Sam Mendes Launches Final Major Oscar Contender In WWI Epic ‘1917’

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Donald Trump
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. That’s a quote from Samuel L. Jackson’s classic Jules Winnfield character from Pulp Fiction. But it could also sum up the feelings behind today’s early tweetstorm from President Donald Trump.

Complaints about the Do-Nothing Democrats and moving the G-7 from his Doral golf course topped the list of inequities in the early communications. They were interspersed between shout-outs to Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Fox & Friends appearance, Apple’s decision to build in the USA, and backlash against impeachment in the polls in swing states for the 2020 presidential election.

We’ll post as more communications roll in later today. The tweetstorm so far:

