President Donald Trump In Mississippi On Impeachment Foes: “These People Are Sick”

President Donald Trump was in Tupelo, Mississippi tonight for another Keep America Great Again rally. Under fire as the House of Representatives instituted procedures for an impeachment inquiry, the President came out swinging before a capacity crowd at BanCorpSouth Arena.

“The media and the Democrats have been engaged in a corrupt partnership trying to impose their will and to thwart American democracy,” Trump said. “And shifty, Adam Schiff and the media are continuing with the deranged impeachment witch hunt, this is one I never thought I’d be involved in, the word impeachment.”

Trump called this week’s procedural vote an attempt to nullify the 2016 election, saying the House members who voted for it were “disgracing themselves” and “bringing shame upon the House of Representatives.”

“They’ve been plotting to overthrow the election,” Trump said. “Yesterday’s vote by the radical Democrats is an attack on democracy itself.”

He scoffed at Democrats’ claim that he was so fearful of Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden that he asked Ukraine to investigate him for corruption.

“Gee, I guess there’s only one way — let’s call up Ukraine for help,’” Trump said, mockingly. “These people are sick. And here’s the good news: the people get it.” Trump claimed Hunter Biden received “a payoff” for his position on a Ukrainian energy company board. And he scoffed that Hunter Biden knows less about energy than a youngster standing near the stage at the rally.

Trump also stumped for Republican Tate Reeves for governor, saying his Democratic opponent, Jim, Hood, “wants to raise your taxes, he supports taxpayer funding for abortion providers. He supports illegal immigration, all benefits and he opposed our travel ban which is so important that we won in the United States Supreme Court to keep terrorists the hell out of our country. And Jim Hood went to the United Nations and opposed your right to self-defense.

“I don’t think that he’s going to be the right guy. I think the guy that you want is Tate Reeves. He’s gonna be fantastic.”