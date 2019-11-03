President Donald Trump: “No More” Money To Fight California Wildfires

As California burns, President Donald Trump has put its Governor on notice: there will be no more federal funding in the wildfire battle unless the state gets its forest management act together.

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump said Gov. Gavin Newsom has “done a terrible job of forest management.”

“Every year, as the fire’s (sic) rage & California burns, it is the same thing – and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…”

Trump suggested opening water lanes from the North as a potential solution, along with cleaning forest floors of debris and controlled burns.

….putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019