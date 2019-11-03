President Donald Trump: “No More” Money To Fight California Wildfires

As California burns, President Donald Trump has put its Governor on notice: there will be no more federal funding in the wildfire battle unless the state gets its forest management act together.
In a series of tweets this morning, Trump said Gov. Gavin Newsom has “done a terrible job of forest management.”
“Every year, as the fire’s (sic) rage & California burns, it is the same thing – and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…”
Trump suggested opening water lanes from the North as a potential solution, along with cleaning forest floors of debris and controlled burns.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.