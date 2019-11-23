President Donald Trump: Kellyanne Conway Husband George Is “A Whack Job”

President Donald Trump revealed a strange theory during a Friday interview on Fox & Friends: his White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, “must have done some bad things” to her husband.

Why? In the President’s words, that would explain why he acts like a “whack job.”

The Cambridge English dictionary defines “whack job” as “someone who is very strange or has mental problems.”

George Conway, the aforementioned whack job, has long been a thorn in the President’s side. On Friday, the President was asked about Conway’s most recent speculation, in which he posed that former US Ambassador Nikki Haley wants to be on the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.

“Well, first of all, Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total whack job,” Trump replied. .“I think she must have done some number on him, Ainsley,” Trump said to show co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy …,” He’s got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy.”

Trump assured that Mike Pence is not losing his job, but added, “Nikki will absolutely be involved. She’s a friend of mine.”

“She endorsed me with the most beautiful endorsement you’ve ever heard, she did a great job at the U.N., she’s now in the private sector,” Trump said. “I assume she’s doing very well. But, Nikki will be back in some form because she’s great, and just she’s my friend.”