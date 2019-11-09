Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump To Attend Alabama-LSU Football Game, And So Will A Familiar Protest Symbol

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The biggest showdown in college football’s season to date takes place today in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in front of two special guests.

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the game between Alabama and LSU, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. He’s no doubt hoping for a warmer reception that he received at the World Series at a recent UCF bout.

But joining him is the infamous Trump Baby blimp, which will float over the campus. The blimp’s presence was secured by a GoFundMe campaign, the Washington Post reported.

The balloon depicts a bright orange Trump donning a diaper secured by safety pins. It was seen during Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom this summer, and has since become an anti-Trump activist staple.

The blimp will be four blocks away from the stadium hosting the game and the Commander-in-Chief.

 

