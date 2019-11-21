‘Power’s Courtney Kemp, WarnerMedia’s Jeff Zucker Among NATPE Tartikoff Honorees

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced the five recipients of its annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.

Included in the group are actress Christine Baranski; ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke; TV creator, producer and writer Courtney A. Kemp (Power); NBCUniversal Telemundo Global Studios President Marcos Santana; and Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports & President, CNN Worldwide Jeff Zucker.

The 17th annual Tartikoff awards, named for the late, trailblazing entertainment chief of NBC during the 1980s and ’90s, will receive the prestigious award during NATPE’s Miami convention on January 22.

Past Tartikoff honorees include Steven Bochco, James Burrows, Jane Fonda, Bob Greenblatt, David Kelly, Norman Lear, Chuck Lorre, Ted Sarandos, Dick Wolf, and Betty White.

Proceeds from the program will be donated to the NATPE Educational Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The NATPE Educational Foundation was launched in 1978 by the late Lew Klein to promote educational activities and to focus on faculty development.