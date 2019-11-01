‘Power’ Alumna Heather Zuhlke To Pen ‘Intercepted’ Series Adaptation For Starz, 50 Cent & La La Anthony

EXCLUSIVE: Another key Power player has joined Starz’s Intercepted. Former Power co-executive producer Heather Zuhlke has been tapped to write and executive produce the drama based on Alexa Martin’s bestselling novel. The project, now in development, hails from Power duo Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and La La Anthony.

Intercepted is the first of Martin’s three-book series The Playbook, inspired by the eight years she spent as an NFL wife.

Intercepted is an authentic and gritty drama series set in the high-stakes world of the NFL. Told through the eyes of the players’ girlfriends and wives, the series is centered on Marlee Harper, a fish out of water in this world who finds her pursuit of her burgeoning career at odds with the relationships her role as a player’s significant other brings. Amidst the volatility, pressure and smoke-and-mirrors glamour of “the League,” Marlee embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

50 Cent executive produces via his G-Unit Films and Television, with Anthony also executive producing. Intercepted is part of the rich new overall deal Jackson and his G-Unit Films and Television inked with Starz last fall.

Intercepted also falls under the overall deal Zuhlke inked with Starz in December.

Zuhlke worked with Jackson and Anthony as a co-executive producer on Power, which heads into its the second part of its sixth and final season in 2020. She also was a co-executive producer on Kevin Williamson’s CBS All Access anthology drama Tell Me a Story.

Zuhlke began her career in 2000 as the Executive Assistant to Emmy-winning showrunner John Wells. She went on to write on his shows for the next eight years, including writing on all five seasons of the praised NBC/TNT drama Southland.

On the feature side, Zuhlke adapted 41D: Man of Valor, an action biopic about LAPD’s first fallen SWAT Operator, Officer Randy Simmons.

Shutterstock

Jackson executive produces Starz’s flagship drama series Power, on which he also starred for the first five seasons and recently directed an episode. Additionally, he executive produces the upcoming legal drama For Life for ABC, written by Hank Steinberg. In addition to her co-starring role on Power, Anthony’s recent TV credits include Star, The New Edition Story, BH 90210 and Reef Break.

Zuhlke is repped by attorney Patti Felker. Jackson is repped by APA, attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig. Anthony is repped by APA, Untitled and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman. Martin is repped by APA and the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency.