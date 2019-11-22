‘Power’ Unveils Guest Stars For Final Episodes; 50 Cent Teases Spinoff Casting

The last 5 eps of the Starz flagship show will be getting a few additions to help answer Who Shot Ghost? Plus, the Mary J Blige spinoff may see a familiar face, or not

EXCLUSIVE: Who shot Ghost may make up the final episodes of Power next year, but there’ll be some extra firepower joining the Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton led Starz drama too. Plus, there may be some casting twists for the Mary J Blige fronted spinoff courtesy of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

First of all, sharp eyes may have noticed Cedric the Entertainer briefly in the November 3 midseason finale strewn out on a warehouse floor after a shootout involving the Joseph Sikora portrayed Tommy Egan. The Barbershop alum’s name also popped up in the credits for the “No One Can Stop Me” episode penned by Power creator Courtney Kemp.

Well, Cedric will be joining the last five episodes of Power as part of an out of town underworld team with Brandon Michael Hall, I’ve learned. A CBS reunion of sorts on premium cable with the God Friended Me star in arms with The Neighborhood lead, the duo is intended for a major plot point, I hear.

As Hardwick’s James St. Patrick (AKA Ghost) seemed to be falling to his death with a bloody hole in his chest in that midseason cliffhanger, the January 5 return will also see two more small screen star turns on the Starz series. In the news late last year after being seen bagging groceries at a LA Trader Joe’s, former The Cosby Show regular Geoffrey Owens continues his resurrection with a Power surge as a new addition to Team Ghost. Additionally, with an election playing a major role in the first 10 episodes of the supersized final season, Royal Pains co-star Mark Feuerstein is coming on the Power boat as a political operative.

This all goes down against the backdrop of if it was Tommy, Dre (Rotimi Akinosho), Naughton’s Tasha St. Patrick, Ghost and Tasha’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), ex-federal prosecutor Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), aspiring politician Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) or Paz, the Elizabeth Rodriguez played sister of Ghost’s now dead true love Angela, who pulled the trigger on Ghost – which is what the end of the sixth and final season is intended to reveal, EP Kemp has promised.

What was likely not intended to be revealed yet was who from the original Power would be a part of the first announced spinoff of the series.

But it looks like that is what 50 Cent may have done on social media yesterday.

In a now delated Instagram post, the Power EP threw up a snap and some lines on a Power Book II: Ghost set visit in NYC. As you can see, clearly striking a pose with the rapper who used to play Kanan on the show and Season 6 actor Gianni Paolo is Michael Rainey Jr. Being that Tariq is getting more into the drug trade and clearly gunning for someone as the midseason finale displayed, it would make sense that he could be a part of the Mary J-led next immediate iteration of Power – or not.

Put it this way, no one from the Power camp or Starz is saying anything about 50’s latest salvo, but the fairly quick erasure of the social media post certainly gives the appearance that more is going on than just Rainey dropping by the Power Book II: Ghost set. Add to that the fact that 50 has dropped other spinoffs glimpses and hints in the past.

Undoubtedly all will become cleared on that front once Power pulls the plug for good with the Season 6 finale on February 9 …unless you are a Comcast customer, cause the Philly-based media giant is planning to dump Starz from its main Premier channel package on December 10 in a carriage dispute gone oddly ballistic. Ballistic to the point that, after 50 Cent hung out with Nancy Pelosi and a few other D.C. bigwigs last month and Sen. Susan Collins stepped in, the DOJ are now keeping an eye on Comcast for possible antitrust violations.

As for the new additions to Power proper, Cedric is repped by CAA, Visions Management Group and attorneys at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. Brandon Michael Hall is repped by Paradigm and lawyers at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Geoffrey Owens works with Singular Talent and Semler Entertainment, and Mark Feuerstein is with UTA, Framework Entertainment and the powerful Ziffren Brittenham.