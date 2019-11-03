Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Has Media Clucking Over Its Return

There’s an impeachment inquiry on the President of the United States. There’s the NFL. A fall TV season. A new Terminator film.

But the big story of the day among the media – Popeyes is back with its chicken sandwich.

From CBS News to Forbes, People to CNN, the media has is clucking over the return of America’s most coveted chicken sandwich. Because of intense demand, the item disappeared two weeks after its mid-August debut, leaving some stores dealing with angry customers.

Today, all is forgiven, if not forgotten, as the sandwich is back and ready for consumption. Stores have reportedly hired extra staff to meet demand, and remote trucks are rolling to capture the feeding frenzy at area locations.

A few of the media fans: