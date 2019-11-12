Polish Prime Minister Pens Letter To Netflix Chief Reed Hastings Over “Inaccurate” Series ‘The Devil Next Door’

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to ask the streamer to correct a “mistake” in its doc series The Devil Next Door.

The show, which premiered online last week, chronicles a Cleveland grandfather, John Demjanjuk, who is brought to trial in Israel, standing accused of being an infamous Nazi death camp guard.

In the letter, which was published on his official Facebook page, the Polish PM expressed his dissatisfaction at a map used that depicts historical Nazi concentration camps inside modern-day Polish borders.

“Certain works available through your network are hugely inaccurate – and to be an extent obfuscating historical facts and whitewashing actual perpetrators of these crimes,” he wrote. “It has come to my attention that a recently released documentary series The Devil Next Door involves a map that falsely places several German Nazi concentration camps within modern-day Poland’s borders. There is no comment or any explanation whatsoever that these sites are German-operated.”

“Not only is the map incorrect, but it deceives viewers into believing that Poland was responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps, and for committing the crimes therein. As my country did not even exist at that time as an independent state, and millions of Poles were murdered at these sites, this element of The Devil Next Door is nothing short of rewriting history,” it read.

Morawiecki added that he believes the “mistake has been committed unintentionally” and that he was hoping Netflix would “correct it as soon as possible” by modifying the depicted map in the series. He also included an “accurate map” in his correspondence to Hastings.

The letter was followed by a tweet from Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which it outlined the mistake.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Reuters that they were “aware of the concerns” and “urgently looking into the matter”. Deadline has contacted the streamer to see if the series will be updated.