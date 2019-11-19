PGA Awards Documentary Nominations: ‘Apollo 11’, ‘American Factory’, ‘The Cave’, ‘Honeyland’, Others Make The Cut

The Producers Guild of America is out with the nominees for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures at its 31st annual Producers Guild Awards. They are:

Advocate, directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche, about Lea Tsemel, a Jewish Israeli lawyer who defends Palestinian political prisoners.

American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, which sees a Chinese billionaire open a new factory in Ohio and follows high-tech China clashing with working-class America.

Apollo 11, director Todd Douglas Miller’s deep dive into the 1969 moon mission.

The Cave, from Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad, about an underground hospital run by a woman, Dr. Amani Ballour.

For Sama, directed by Waad al-Kateab. Director: Edward Watts, the story of a young woman’s journey through love, war and motherhood across five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria.

Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska, which follows the life of the last female beekeeper in Europe, living in an isolated mountain region deep within the Balkans.

One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, about on China’s longstanding former policy of population control that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child.

The Producers Guild Awards honor excellence in motion picture and television productions, as well as the most notable names in the industry shaping the producing profession. The winners will be honored at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony in January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Sports, Children’s and Short-Form Program nominees will be announced December 19, and the remaining nominations for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited Series Television and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures will be unveiled January 7.