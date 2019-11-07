Click to Skip Ad
Peter Facinelli, Teri Polo, Eric Dane Topline 'The Ravine' Drama

Shutterstock

Peter Facinelli (Supergirl, Escaping the NXIVM Cult, Twilight saga), Teri Polo (The Fosters, Meet the Parents), and Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey’s Anatomy) are attached to star in The Ravine from writer/director Keoni Waxman.

In the indie drama, a group of friends is blindsided by news that someone they trusted has committed a terrible crime. In their quest for answers they fall on hard times but ultimately must turn toward faith.

The pic is shooting in New Orleans this month. Phil Goldfine, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi are producing.

Facinelli is repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency. Polo is with Gersh and manager Bob McGowan. Dane is a client of CAA.

