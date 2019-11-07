Peter Chernin’s TCG Sets $700M Fund, Shifts To Investment Focus

Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group has closed a deal for a $700 million fund as part of a strategy that will shift the holding company into an investment company to be called TCG. The news was announced in a letter from founders and principals Chernin, Jesse Jacobs and Mark Kerns.

The letter was published Wednesday on the firm’s newly launched website.

“We have purposefully remained low key for the last 10 years,” the founders wrote. “While we now have a website, you can expect that our investments and company executives will do most of the talking from here on out. We hope our newest companies will be more evidence of the aspirations for the firm – bespoke, ambitious, unique, and focused.”

Rumors of Chernin’s plan to raise a new media fund had been in the air for more than a year. It marks the latest chapter for the digitally savvy executive who has been one of Hollywood’s technology innovators for decades.

Related Story Hollywood's Georgia Abortion Conundrum: Boycott Or Court Battle?

As COO at 21st Century Fox, Chernin was a leading proponent of creating Hulu. After his exit he built Otter Media, a streaming service that serves passionate fan communities with brands including Fullscreen, Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll. Earlier this year as part of a revamp, AT&T’s WarnerMedia shifted oversight of Otter Media to Bob Greenblatt, head of the media company’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer operations, ahead of the HBO Max launch next spring.

Chernin’s entities have more than 70 portfolio companies to date, the company said, and the founders are “hungry for more,” including bolstering staff in Los Angeles and San Francisco and recently adding a New York office.

Recent deals include investments in MeatEater, Food52, Barstool Sports and gaming company Exploding Kittens. Its producing arm Chernin Entertainment’s recent credits include Ford v. Ferrari, the Planet of the Apes franchise and Starz’s strip club series P-Valley.