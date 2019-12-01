Pete Davidson Sends Fans NDA With $1 Million Fine Ahead Of Comedy Show

Fans planning to attend a recent Pete Davidson comedy show got an unexpected surprise — a non-disclosure agreement with a $1 million fine.

The comedian’s team required attendees to sign the NDA before entering the Bay Area venue where the Saturday Night Live cast member performed earlier this week.

In addition to signing the agreement, attendees were asked to put their phones and smartwatches in secure pouches for the duration of the show — a practice that is becoming more common.

Still, the NDA angered some fans after they bought tickets to Davidson’s November 27 stand-up show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco.

Attendee Stacy Young posted a copy of the NDA she received on Facebook, saying she was notified about the NDA at the last minute via an email. The document stated that attendees could not give “any interviews, opinions or critiques about [the show] in any form including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking.”

“The individual agrees that in the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damage, the sum of one million dollars,” the NDA noted.

Young said she she didn’t mind putting her phone away, but the NDA was a bit much.

“I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top,” she wrote on Facebook.

A Sydney Goldstein Theater employee told to the San Francisco Chronicle the venue was unaware of the NDA until the day before the show.