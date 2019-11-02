‘Perry Mason’ Submits A Brief – As In, A First Look At New HBO Limited Series On Legendary Attorney

The first look at the new Perry Mason is out. Debuting in 2020 on HBO, the limited series is set in 1931 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, the City of Angels has oil, the Olympic Games, talking pictures, evangelical fervor, and a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong.

Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Andrew Howard, Jefferson Mays, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor, and Justin Kirk.

Showrunners are Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones, with EPs Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, Tim Van Patten (also a director of multiple episodes). The co-executive Producer is Aida Rodgers, and Matthew Rhys is producer.