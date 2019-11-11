Click to Skip Ad
People’s Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Honorees

Marvel, Netflix

The people have spoken…and they have made their choices. The People’s Choice Awards were handed out tonight on E! and Avengers: Endgame took the award for the Movie of 2019 as well as Action Movie of the year. Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things took home the honor of The Show of 2019 and won Drama Show of the year.

Robert Downey Jr. took home the trophy for Male Movie Star while Zendaya took the accolade for Female Movie Star. Meanwhile, Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse won for Male TV Star while Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown won Female TV Star of the year.

Other winners of the evening included Murder Mystery winning Comedy Movie and After for Drama Movie. On the TV side, The Big Bang Theory won for Comedy Show while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won for The Nighttime Talk Show and Keeping Up with the Kardashians won for Reality Show of the year.

In addition to the awards handed out for the evening, The Voice coach and musician Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award while singer P!nk was given the 2019 People’s Champion award. The Morning Show star and Friends icon Jennifer Aniston was honored with the People’s Icon award.

Read the complete list of winners below.

THE MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019
Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019
After

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019
Aladdin

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr.

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Zendaya

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Cole Sprouse

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Noah Centineo

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Tom Holland

THE SHOW OF 2019
Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Stranger Things

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Beyoncé

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
America’s Got Talent

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Zendaya

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Kristen Bell

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
Hannah Brown

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2019
Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
Outlander

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
Shadowhunters

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019
Billie Eilish

THE GROUP OF 2019
BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Señorita

THE ALBUM OF 2019
Taylor Swift: Lover

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019
Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019
Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019
Kill This Love

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019
BLACKPINK

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019
David Dobrik

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019
Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019
Ellen DeGeneres

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019
Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019
Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019
Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019
Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2019
Jennifer Aniston

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2019
P!NK

THE FASHION ICON OF 2019
Gwen Stefani

