People’s Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Honorees

The people have spoken…and they have made their choices. The People’s Choice Awards were handed out tonight on E! and Avengers: Endgame took the award for the Movie of 2019 as well as Action Movie of the year. Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things took home the honor of The Show of 2019 and won Drama Show of the year.

Robert Downey Jr. took home the trophy for Male Movie Star while Zendaya took the accolade for Female Movie Star. Meanwhile, Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse won for Male TV Star while Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown won Female TV Star of the year.

Other winners of the evening included Murder Mystery winning Comedy Movie and After for Drama Movie. On the TV side, The Big Bang Theory won for Comedy Show while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won for The Nighttime Talk Show and Keeping Up with the Kardashians won for Reality Show of the year.

In addition to the awards handed out for the evening, The Voice coach and musician Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award while singer P!nk was given the 2019 People’s Champion award. The Morning Show star and Friends icon Jennifer Aniston was honored with the People’s Icon award.

Read the complete list of winners below.

THE MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

After

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

Aladdin

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr.

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Zendaya

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Cole Sprouse

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Noah Centineo

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Tom Holland

THE SHOW OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Beyoncé

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

America’s Got Talent

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Zendaya

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Kristen Bell

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Hannah Brown

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2019

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

Outlander

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

Shadowhunters

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Billie Eilish

THE GROUP OF 2019

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Señorita

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Taylor Swift: Lover

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Kill This Love

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BLACKPINK

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

David Dobrik

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ellen DeGeneres

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2019

Jennifer Aniston

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2019

P!NK

THE FASHION ICON OF 2019

Gwen Stefani