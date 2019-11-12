People’s Choice Awards Viewership Inches Up Across NBCU Networks Driven By 41% Increase On E!

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards drew an average of 1.8 million viewers Sunday across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, E!, Bravo, SyFy and USA Network. That was up 9% (+142,000) from last year’s debut of the awards franchise on the four NBCU networks (L+SD).

Fueling the rise in viewership was People’s Choice Awards‘ home, E!, where the show averaged 821,000 total viewers, +41% (+239,000) vs. last year. In adults 18-49, the ceremony also was up on E! (337,000, up +12%) while down across all four networks combined (675,000, down -12%).

The 41% year-to-year viewership increase is the second among any awards shows this year (behind NFL Network’s 101 Awards, +50%) though both are coming off small bases.

The People’s Choice Awards, which aired 9=11 PM, honored Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, and Pink and included performances by Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards, which preceded the awards show on E! from 7-9 PM, drew620,000 total viewers, up +8% from last year.

According to Nielsen Social, the event, which trended worldwide, ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across all of television with 5.9 million social interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

On Twitter, the exclusive “E! Stream” delivered nearly 5 million live streams globally, making it the biggest live digital video audience ever for the network.