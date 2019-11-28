‘People Just Do Nothing’ Movie Adaptation Shooting In Japan & UK For Focus Features & BBC Films

Production is underway on an under-the-radar feature adaptation of BAFTA-winning BBC comedy series, People Just Do Nothing.

After five seasons of the cult mockumentary series on BBC and Netflix, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan has begun shoot in Japan and the UK for six weeks and is due be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in August 2020.

Focus Features and BBC Films financed the project and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland. It is the first ever BBC Three series to be developed into a feature film.

The film, like the series, stars Allan Mustafa (MC Grindah), Hugo Chegwin (DJ Beats), Asim Chaudhry (Chabuddy G), Steve Stamp (Steves), Dan Sylvester (Decoy), Lily Brazier (Miche), Hitomi Souno (Miki) and Ken Yamamura (Taka).

In the movie, life has been quiet for the Kurupt FM boys since the end of their pirate radio station. However, news reaches them that one of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan. It’s finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they’ve always known they deserved. Chabuddy G steps back into his management role as Grindah and Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom.

Pic is written by Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa, with additional material by Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin and Lily Brazier. Series regular Jack Clough directs and Claire Jones (Ghost Stories) produces with Tim Sealey for Roughcut.

The film is a Roughcut production and was developed by BBC Films and BBC Comedy. Executive producers are Ash Atalla (The Office), Jon Petrie (People Just Do Nothing) and Christos Michaels for Roughcut, Rose Garnett for BBC Films and Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy.

MC Grindah said, “Japan is the most advanced city in the world so it makes perfect sense that they would recognise our lyrical talent. We can’t wait to go over there and completely destroy the music scene. In a good way.”

Chabuddy G added, “You know me, I can sell anything mate. Ice to an Eskimo, halal meat to a racist vegan… selling garage music to Japan is water off a ducks beak mate.”

The hit show was created by Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry, Allan Mustafa and Hugo Chegwin. It first premiered on BBC Three and in 2017.